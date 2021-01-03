PROVIDENCE (AP) — The Providence Housing Authority is getting more than $1 million in federal funding to help provide housing for individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, officials say.
The housing authority will use more than $900,000 of the funding, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to offer rental vouchers to house people with disabilities and their families, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said in a statement this week.
Another $100,000 will go to help homeless veterans and their families find and maintain housing.
“COVID-19 has dramatically increased the need for housing assistance, and the necessity of rapidly moving more people away from homelessness and into more permanent housing could not be clearer," Reed said.
The Providence Housing Authority is Rhode Island’s largest public housing agency, providing affordable housing to more than 12,000 residents.
“This funding is so critical given the challenges in our community that have been compounded by the pandemic and the widespread need for stable housing,” said Melissa Sanzaro, executive director of the authority.
