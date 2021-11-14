PROVIDENCE — Providence College has been awarded more than $300,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities to help its art gallery rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.
The school was one of 90 colleges nationwide that received American Rescue Plan funding that will help cultural and educational nonprofits retain and rehire staff, and rebuild programs and projects disrupted by the pandemic.
Jamilee Lacy, director and chief curator of PC Galleries, said the grant will help fund a new project called “Multiplicity: Abstraction, Pattern & Identity in Limited-Edition Art.”
“The project is intended to facilitate greater use of the art collection by various audiences, including not only PC faculty and students but also members of the public, especially those of neighboring high school and teen programs, community groups, and state-wide neighbors who desire experience and repeated engagement with contemporary art,” Lacy said in a statement.
This project includes the hiring of three part-time staff members and contractors to integrate 75 recent contemporary art acquisitions into the permanent collection.
— Associated Press
