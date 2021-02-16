STONINGTON — Parents have increased pressure in recent weeks to have Stonington schools offer a full return to in-person learning before the end of the year, leading the Board of Education to identify ways to get students back in class sooner without compromising safety.
In the coming days, Stonington Public Schools will be issuing a survey to all parents, students and staff in the district that will seek to gauge interest regarding a full return to in-person learning during the current school year. The survey is part of a process to gather additional information and meet the needs of the community, even if it means looking at alternatives to bring the students back in a phased return that could begin in the near future.
“I do think we need new data,” said Chairman Frank Todisco during a Board of Education meeting late last week, noting the district had not conducted a survey since August. “The concept of using three simple surveys can get us data pretty quickly and aid us in making further decisions.”
The shift toward exploring a return comes after parents expressed a wide-range of emotions and concerns regarding the mental health of students in response to a letter from Superintendent of Schools Van Riley sent to families on Feb. 2 that indicated the town’s schools are unlikely to return to full in-person learning in the near future, instead instead eyeing a full return in the fall.
In the letter, Riley defended the district’s handling of the pandemic and rebuffed concerns regarding the district not yet returning to a full-time, in-person learning model. He urged families to be patient, noting logistical challenges and safety concerns in trying to implement a full-return model right now.
“We are beginning to plan for the fall with the intent to offer in-school options for all students that meet CDC and (Connecticut Department of Public Health) guidelines,” Riley said in the letter. “If we are able to open full time sooner and can assure families and staff that we are following all safety protocols, we will certainly move in that direction.”
The lack of a commitment to a full return, which comes as neighboring schools in North Stonington prepare to welcome students back four days per week beginning Feb. 22, has left numerous parents concerned that the mental health impact of remaining in a hybrid model will soon or already does outweigh the public health impact of having students return to class in the coming weeks or months.
Over a dozen parents, including those who work in medical professions such as physician Peter Wagner and nurse practitioner Jacqueline Lagasse, expressed concerns that as students and families are left to navigate learning outside the classroom, it is causing a wide variety of mental health issues that will restrict learning and impact long-term growth and development.
Both said that while they are appreciative of the district’s emphasis on safety, excessive caution can prove disruptive to learning and development. Wagner and Lagasse each told members of the board that studies through the American Academy of Pediatrics show that distance learning over an extended period of time — students are currently in a hybrid model that includes in-person learning a maximum of 40% of the time — can result in a variety of additional struggles.
In fact, the association notes in recent COVID-19 data analysis that since the start of the pandemic in March, the number of emergency visits for youth skyrocketed among areas related to mental health issues and other non-coronavirus areas.
“Students struggling in various ways; the kids are more apathetic, there is a higher instance of depression, and teenagers have developed eating disorders at a higher rate,” Wagner said. “This is an issue that needs to be addressed. In January, students in Cohort A went to school for just two days.”
The district, through Riley, has promised to look at ways to address inadequacies within in-person opportunities and assured students in both cohorts would have an even amount of in-person instruction through the end of the year. Students had missed time as a result of early week holidays and inclement weather.
But simply leveling the amount of in-person instruction will not be likely to be enough, parents said.
Lagasse, who also works as a college professor as well as a nurse, noted that on an elementary school level in particular, students are also simply unable to learn as well through virtual classes than they would in person. She noted that with certain learning activities such as reading, a hands-on approach is often required and parents aren’t always equipped to handle the challenges.
Both Lagasse and Wagner also said other districts across the state have started to reopen without any major transmission issues and noted that in CDC and AAP data, it has been stated that school virus transmission has not been common. Communities more directly impacted by COVID-19 among youth were able to trace contact to extracurricular activities and events far more often than as a result of general attendance at school, they said.
“Many local schools, both private and public, are bringing students back safely,” Lagasse said. “It’s time that we look into getting these children back in class,not only for the benefit of our students’ mental health but academics. We have a policy of no child left behind, and with what is going on now, it will take some time to get these children back to where they need to be.”
Officials noted that although there is large interest in seeing students return in the near future, it is still far from unanimous.
Todisco noted that in the week following Riley’s letter, he received more than 50 calls regarding the matter and there was a mix of interest in returning, as well as remaining in distance models. Another speaker, paraprofessional and local parent Dan Kelley, also shared concerns about the safety of a full return as well as including letters from two coworkers who were also concerned.
Members of the Board of Education acknowledged the concerns some would have in a potential full return, but expressed a commitment to the survey, however, and considering further steps including the establishment of a task force to help explore transitional options for the district.
“For me, I think polling, developing a task force with divergent views, and opening up to receive more diverse data should be our three primary points of focus,” Board member Heidi Simmons said.
