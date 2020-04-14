If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an IRS representative or with a company calling on their behalf, hang up the phone.
Received a call or email asking you to purchase a mail-order COVID-19 test? Don't buy it, it's a scam.
State and local police are warning residents to be prepared for an uptick in the number of scam calls and emails in the coming weeks, especially as would-be scammers seek to capitalize on the fears caused by the virus and prey on those who may be confused about how the economic impact payment process works.
"Any phone call or email you receive claiming to be from the IRS right now is most certainly a scam. Further, there are no companies working with them who would be calling to get information on their behalf," warns Hopkinton Police Capt. Mark Carrier.
Across the nation, those who filed their 2018 or 2019 taxes with direct deposit have begun to receive their economic impact payments this week. According to the IRS, the first direct deposit payments were issued on Saturday with millions expected to receive their deposit in the next couple of weeks.
The payments are part of a $2 trillion package approved by Congress on March 27, known as the CARES Act, which included stimulus payments of up to $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per married couple and an additional $500 per eligible child for many Americans. For the vast majority of Americans, no action is necessary — which means there is no reason to give out your personal information.
Carrier and Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey each said Tuesday that, as with tax returns, they are expecting an uptick in reported scams and are urging local residents to be aware of efforts in order to avoid falling victim.
"Fortunately, we haven't heard any reports just yet. We still want people to be alert because they are bound to happen," Lacey said.
Last week, the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice launched a partnership with state and local law enforcement agencies across the country to try and get ahead of these scams. The FBI warned that, as a result of many being stuck at home including scammers, the number of scam attempts has skyrocketed in recent weeks.
Online scams based on disaster relief certainly aren't a new concept, with perpetrators having taken advantage of crises such as hurricane relief in recent years, but the uncertainty and confusion surrounding the COVID-19 crisis has made some Americans easy targets for these types of scams.
“With the outbreak of COVID-19, scammers are using people’s fears, isolation, and thirst for information to their advantage. They’re targeting anyone they deem as vulnerable to try and steal their money, their personal information, or both,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.
It isn't just bank information they are seeking, however. In some cases, the FBI said scammers are issuing a fake check to residents in excess of expected payments and following up to request it be cashed and the remaining funds returned immediately. The FBI and IRS each said no paper checks have been issued yet and will not be until approximately mid-May — and even then, the IRS will not be calling to seek return of overpayment.
Carrier said that while there haven't been any reported victims, those who have fallen to these scams, others including the classic lottery scam, have continued to target local residents. He urged those who may have fallen victim to reach out.
"If you fall victim, please don't be embarrassed to call. That's why we are here," Carrier said.
The Hopkinton Police Department has increased its online presence and will continue to monitor scam reports and continue to share updates and resources on its Facebook page, he said.
Lacey also said while there haven't been any victims in Westerly, there have been reports of people attempting to sell alleged COVID-19 test kits by asking for money up front and promising they will be delivered in the mail. He said his agency is also committed to informing the public in an effort to reduce the potential for local residents to fall victim.
"Don't buy into it," he said.
For more information on scams related to the COVID-19 virus, visit the U.S. Department of Justice website at www.justice.gov/coronavirus. Any suspicious activity, fraud and attempted fraud may also be reported at www.ic3.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.