Police throughout the region are responding to a growing number of calls related to mental health as the pandemic continues, and local agencies are looking at ways to better address a growing need for service partnerships.
The number of local calls for behavioral issues related to mental health have risen exponentially over the past year, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said, and as the pandemic drags on he said he only expects the growth in frequency to continue.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have noticed a dramatic increase in the number of mental health calls, including domestic disturbances, substance abuse calls and drug overdoses,” Lacey said. “With the current restrictions, there is an added stress on families and it is taking a toll.”
On Jan. 8, police found themselves in a high-profile and public standoff when a resident of 23 Newton Ave. refused to speak with officers, firing 19 arrows at police with a crossbow, including 13 which were shot out of a window.
The suspect appeared motivated by a desire to have police shoot him, Lacey said, and was later taken for evaluation and treated for mental health concerns.
Not all cases are this high profile, Lacey admits — he said the department has been fortunate in that regard. But there has been a growing number of sudden deaths, overdoses and other medical emergencies. He said there have also been a rise in the number of reported domestic disputes throughout the community, which he attributed to families spending a considerable amount of additional time at home.
“We have seen a progression from maybe a few mental health-related calls per week to a few per day sometimes,” he said. “We’ve had some days where unfortunately there have been maybe a half dozen of these kind of calls. The need for support just continues to grow.”
Lacey said Westerly police have sought to combat mental health issues in ways beyond simply arresting residents. The department has partnered with several organizations, including a regional partnership with the Providence Center, which provides clinical support to several southern Rhode Island communities, including Richmond, South Kingstown and Narragansett.
In addition, the department has obtained grant funding to retain the services of Timothy Wade Jr., a licensed clinical social worker with Gateway Health Care in Charlestown.
Gateway provides a variety of “treatment, intervention and prevention services to adults and children of all cultural and economic backgrounds with behavioral and substance abuse issues through its residential, outpatient and community-based programs,” the company’s website says. The organization, which is based in Providence, has locations throughout Rhode Island and provides services for an estimated 25,000 state residents each year.
Under the current grant, Lacey said the department has access to Wade and the clinical services 40 hours per week during evening shifts Tuesday through Saturday. He said this has allowed a direct clinical contact for officers to use in order to more directly address mental health needs during emergency response.
Messages left with Wade this week were not returned.
“We’ve found the partnership to be very beneficial,” Lacey said. “It has provided us with a direct clinical access."
For smaller and more rural communities in Rhode Island, however, there simply isn’t as much access to services. Hopkinton Police Capt. Mark Carrier said last week that his department has also seen a large rise in mental health response calls since the start of the pandemic, and noted that while there are some regional resources available, his agency simply doesn’t have access to regular clinical resources.
“For a department as small as ours, that’s just not an option. We have far more limited options in what we are able to provide,” Carrier said.
He said the agency regularly provides officers with materials for regional health and addiction services, pamphlets for state programs and more. He said the officers can only provide so much help, however, and it is up to the residents to take the initiative to receive treatment or apply for services.
Lacey said that while the services have helped, more needs to be done to help prepare for a growing need for mental health services in the future.
“This has been a growing part of our job as police officers over the past decade and it isn’t something that’s going to go away anytime soon,” he said. “We will need to look at what else we can do to be better prepared to provide the right kind of help to those who need it.”
