Rhode Island is targeting certain dates is May to begin reopening the state, while Connecticut officials are urging residents to donate personal protective equipment if they are able.
A look at developments around New England related to the coronavirus pandemic:
Rhode Island
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo raised the possibility of reopening the state in May. She said state officials were working on a path to reopen the state’s economy in phases, she said.
The state has had more than 4,400 cases of the virus.
Connecticut
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said Sunday the state’s 215 nursing homes will receive a $65 million boost in Medicaid payments. That’s a 15% increase, The Hartford Courant reported.
More than 22,000 people live in the homes. Two fifths of the more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in Connecticut have occurred in nursing homes, the Courant reported.
Connecticut is also looking for residents to donate personal protective equipment if they are able. The state has set up a process for residents to donate items such as face masks and surgical gowns.
Connecticut has had more than 17,500 cases of the virus.
Massachusetts
Boston will start using public works trucks to broadcast messages about coronavirus safety on Sunday.
City officials said the trucks will be outfitted with sound equipment and they will deliver messages about social distancing, washing hands and using facial coverings. The trucks will deliver the messages in seven languages depending on the neighborhood they are broadcasting in, officials said.
Mayor Marty Walsh said the city is “launching new tactics to get the message out in the places that we know are hardest hit.” Trucks will be deployed in hard-hit neighborhoods including Hyde Park, Mattapan, Dorchester, East Boston, Roxbury and Roslindale, officials said.
Massachusetts has had more than 38,000 cases of the virus and more than 1,700 deaths. Dorchester alone has had more than 1,270 cases.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker appeared Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” and said the state is “right in the middle of the surge now.” He also stressed the importance of cooperation between states in the Northeast. He said he does not “want Massachusetts to do something that makes life incredibly complicated for New York or New Jersey or New Hampshire or Vermont.”
Vermont
Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Sunday his state must “have some difficult discussions about how to save the state college system.”
That’s because three Vermont colleges might close due to financial problems that have been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on the issue on Monday. Scott said state lawmakers must immediately work on a statewide plan “to rethink, reform and strengthen the education system in ways that are fair and equitable to every student, every community and every taxpayer.”
The colleges are Northern Vermont University campuses in Johnson and Lyndon and Vermont Technical College in Randolph.
Senate President Tim Ashe and Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson, who are both Democrats, also issued a statement Sunday that the vote should be postponed.
Vermont has had more than 800 cases of the virus.
New Hampshire
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s attorneys filed court papers Saturday seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Democrats in the state about coronavirus relief money. New Hampshire Legislature leaders turned to the courts to try to stop Sununu from spending federal COVID-19 relief funds without their permission.
Sununu argued in court papers that the complaint “should be dismissed for lack of standing.”
Sununu also said more than 500,000 medical-grade face masks have been delivered to the state. He called it a “life-saving delivery” and added the state would deliver the masks to areas of greatest need.
There have been more than 1,300 coronavirus cases in New Hampshire.
Maine
A Republican state lawmaker is encouraging residents to join him Monday in a demonstration aimed at getting officials to reopen the state. A demonstration against lockdowns took place Saturday in New Hampshire’s capital city.
Rep. Chris Johansen, of Aroostook County, wants residents to come to Augusta, the state’s capital city, for the “Re-Open Maine” event. He posted on Facebook that residents who want to participate should “fill up your gas tanks and get ready to rumble.”
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has issued a stay-at-home order for Maine. The governor has said repeatedly that maintaining social distancing is important to slow the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 800 people and killed 34 in the state.
Johansen has called on participants to maintain social distance and wear masks during the event.
