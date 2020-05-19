The Amancio, Falcone, Gaccione VFW Post 8955 in Westerly held its monthly meeting outdoors on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing. Post 8955 Commander William Siano installed new post officers during the meeting. In addition, the VFW Post 8955 Auxiliary held its monthly meeting with President Margarat Azzinaro installing their new officers. During both meetings, every effort was made to adhere to social distancing and wearing of masks. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
