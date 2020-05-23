Vanessa Bertsch watches as a caravan of police vehicles passes by her Westerly home with lights flashing and sirens sounding Saturday morning. With no commencement exercises, parties or picnics due to the pandemic, New London Police Department Sgt. Max Bertsch, a Westerly resident, decided to give his daughter, who recently graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a teaching degree, a surprise police parade. The officers were off-duty and volunteering their time and had permission to use the vehicles. After leaving Westerly, the parade visited the homes of 10 other graduates in Westerly, Ledyard, Waterford and New London. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
