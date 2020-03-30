Motorists on I-95N speed past electronic sign informing them of Gov. Gina Raimondo order for all motorists with out-of-state plates to pull over and provide their contact information. RI State Police and National Guard troops were manning a checkpoint at the RI Welcome Center near Exit 3 on Monday, March 30, 2020. The stops will no longer be limited to cars with New York plates. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
