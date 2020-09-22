Pedestrians stroll through and some visitors dine dine during the OCCC sponsored Sunday Funday event on Sunday, September 20, 2020. High Street is closed to vehicular traffic from Miceli's Furniture to just past Koi Japanese Cuisine from noon to 8 p.m. Businesses along that the stretch of road use the area in front of their storefronts and extending 10 feet into the street for dining, shopping, salon services, art exhibits or other services. Businesses from other parts of the downtown area are allowed to set up in front of businesses that choose not to participate. A few artists have also been invited to display their work. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
