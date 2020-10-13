Students line up to watch the presentation of masks to the school as The Rotary Club of Westerly, which has procured 4000 protective facial, began distributing them to schools n the district beginning on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 starting with Dunns Corner School. The masks are part of the Rotary Million Mask Challenge Tour, and over the course of the next 14 days, local Rotary clubs will distribute masks to schools, first responders, healthcare providers, frontline workers, and other organizations. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
