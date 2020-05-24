Isaiah, a waiter at The Andrea in Misquamicut, places a marker in the sand to illustrate how social distancing requirements are maintained for their beach-going patrons on a sunny Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May24th, 2020. The method utilizes a series of parallel strings spaced six feet apart running lengthwise on the beach, thus establishing distancing requirements from the dunes down towards the water. Markers, such as the one being placed by Isaiah, are then positioned along each string to set distancing requirements between each group of five people of less. Simple yet effective! | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun.
