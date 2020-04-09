RJ Kelley, age 15, of Pawcatuck, a Boy Scouts from Troop 9 St Michael Church Pawcatuck, helps to put out American Flags in downtown Pawcatuck on Thursday afternoon , April 9, 2020, as a show of pride in our country as we deal with the current COVID-19 pandemic. Only 2 families participated and adhered to social distancing rules, with each family flagging one side of the street. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
