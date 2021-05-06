The Westerly-Pawcatuck Clergy Association held an evening of prayer and remembrance on the sands of Misquamicut State Beach Thursday evening, May 6, 2021, to recognize and honor family, friends, and loved ones lost to the COVID-19 pandemic of the last year. Chatting a bit prior to the start of the event are, from left, David Madden of Westerly Friends, Ruth Shilling Hainsworth of United Congregational Church of Westerly and United Church of Christ in Pawcatuck, Rev. Mallory Davis of Pleasant Street Baptist Church in Westerly, Rev. Ray Jones of Lighthouse Community Baptist Church in Pawcatuck, Rev. Dr. Cal Lord of Westerly Central Baptist Church, and Rev. Wayne Eberly of Dunns Corners Community Church in Westerly. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun.
