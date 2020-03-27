Electronic sign in downtown Westerly informing motorists coming from New York of new quarantine policy. Gov. Raimondo announced new restrictions Thursday, March 26, 2020, on people coming to RI from New York City. National Guard will be stationed at bus and train stations asking people for their contact info - as they are now doing at the airport. All people arriving from NYC must quarantine for 14 days. The order has also been expanded to passenger cars. RI State Police will be stopping cars with NY plates as they enter the state on I95. Those passing through will be allowed to continue on but those who plan to stay here in their houses or visiting friends must also quarantine for 14 days and provide their contact information to police. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
