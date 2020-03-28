Members of the 1207th Rhode Island National Guard unit were deployed for duty again at the Amtrak Station in Westerly on Saturday, March 28, 2020, to inform passengers from New York traveling north of the 14 day quarantine restrictions if disembarking in RI ordered by Gov. Raimondo. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
