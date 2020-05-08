Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers this morning. Then peeks of sunshine later. High near 50F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.