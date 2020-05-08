top story
PHOTOS: Drive-by parade lets North Stonington Elementary students, teachers express their love for each other
-
- Updated
- 0
Windy with on and off snow showers this morning. Then peeks of sunshine later. High near 50F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: May 9, 2020 @ 3:56 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.