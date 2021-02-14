The kitchen at Westerly’s Central Baptist Church was plenty busy Saturday afternoon, February 13, as Pastor Cal Lord and members of Westerly’s Central Baptist Church joined together to create a full-featured, take-out style, baked Chicken Cordon Bleu dinner to celebrate Valentine’s Day Weekend 2021. Preparing the chicken portion of the meal are, from left to right, Skip Terwilliger, Alan Caval, Gary Trebisacci, Brian Gerbutavich, and Mike Grillo. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun.
