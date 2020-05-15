Betty Cugini, center, gets a virtual hug from Pam Hyland, right, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England, and Linda Dutra, Leader for Troop 819 and 940. Westerly-Pawcatuck Girl Scouts celebrated Cugini's 90th birthday with a surprise drive by birthday salute on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Cugini has been a member of Girl Scouts for 60 years and a volunteer for 55 years. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
