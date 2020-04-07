Wayne Holmes, a musician from Connecticut, sits on lifeguard stand to practices his guitar at Westerly Town Beach on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He is thinking about having his 2 piece band called the Naughty Cuttlefish play beach front mini concerts for 5 people or less during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. They would be known as 6 Feet Apart Party’s. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
