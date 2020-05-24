5/24/2020_Artist Lora Cobden, second from right, of Charlestown, receives assistance from her step-daughter Marianne Dussault of Charlestown, as they pack up artwork after being interviewed at the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce as part of there Virtual Virtu Art Show, at the ocean Chamber of Commerce, Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Westerly. Participating artists explain each piece of the artwork and have the opportunity to sell their work immediately as they is stream live on Facebook Live. (Tim Martin/The Sun)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.