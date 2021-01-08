In an effort to support local small businesses, the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce in Westerly has provided free dining “igloos” with electric heaters to Grey Sail Brewing, Malted Barley, Junk and Java, Back Track Bar and Grille, Casa Della Luce, Vittorias, and The Shallows. Next week, Shelter Harbor Inn, Haversham Tavern and Celestial Cafe in Exeter will be provided with igloos. Above, two igloos have already been erected at Grey Sail Brewing. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.