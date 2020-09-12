Dunn’s Corners School Principal Steven Morrone, pictured, teachers and members of the DCS PTO were on hand to conduct a drive-by ice cream social on Thursday to welcome back students. The annual event is usually held in the schoolyard, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was decided a drive-by was the best alternative. Some of the cold treats were purchased by the school’s PTO and some were donated by Walmart and Stop & Shop. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
