Lucas, 5, and his dad, Josh DePerry, wave to the Easter Bunny (aka Dan Kelley) atop a fire engine driven along Rivercrest Drive by PFD firefighter Rob Planchon. Sister Leah, 11, and mom, Amy, were also on hand to greet the Easter Bunny.The Easter Bunny was driven all through the Pawcatuck Fire District via fire truck on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Due to social distancing rules the Easter Bunny was not able to get off the truck and have pictures taken. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
