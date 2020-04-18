The COVID-19 pandemic might have forced cancellation of somebody’s 11th birthday party but someone came up with a unique idea to make it special with this sign posted on Denison Avenue in Mystic that asked passerby to stop and write a birthday wish on Friday, April 17, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
