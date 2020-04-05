Sara Page, mother of Lucas, waves to the passing caravan of friends celebrating his 7th birthday. Lucas Page had a unique 7th birthday celebration on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his his home on Greenhaven Road in Pawcatuck, a driveway by a caravan of cars with his friends holding signs and tossing presents on the front lawn. His party was cancelled due to social distancing requirements imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic so a friend from the Open Door Baptist Church which they attend, Leighann Keunn, and a few other friends from his school, organized this special celebration for the very shy Lucas, who viewed the parade from his backyard and front porch. His parents are Ryan and Sara Page. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.