Residents at the Apple Rehab Clipper in Westerly were treated to a special Mother’s Day Parade on Sunday, May 10, 2020. 25 vehicles containing family members and escorted by Westerly Police circled the facility slowly to wave to family members that they have been prevented from visiting due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Facility administrator Cheryl Picard organized the first ever parade for residents to lift their spirits. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.