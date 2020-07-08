The Mystic River is ablaze in color as youngsters in the summer sailing camp at Mystic Seaport Museum take to the water in Dyer Dhow dinghy sailboats on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Individual campers are assigned one boat for the duration of the camp. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.