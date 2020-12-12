WESTERLY — In light of uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and large gatherings, Westerly's WARM Center has reimagined the highly popular Penguin Plunge fundraiser.
The plunge, one of the biggest fundraisers for the center, still aims to raise necessary funds for neighbors in need, but will be called the "NO-SHOW PLUNGE 2021."
"The WARM Center is asking participants to stay at home, stay warm and not to plunge," WARM's Special Projects Coordinator Mojie Friel said in a statement. "You don't even have to leave your house."
Registration is $25 and the first 300 registrants will receive a promotional long sleeve T-shirt that says "I pledged, I stayed home, I stayed WARM and still got this awesome T-shirt." Friel said participants can follow WARM Center on Facebook or visit its website at www.warmcenter.org for details.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.