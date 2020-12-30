WESTERLY — In addition to working with patients who are sick with the COVID-19 virus over the course of the last nine months, the medical staff at Westerly Hospital and Lawrence+Memorial in New London have also been taking care of each other.
"There has been a lot of camaraderie. Sometimes you can just see it on your colleague's face — you know they need a break or you know they need some time to the side just to chat. The amount of colleague support for each other is remarkable — you feel it — it’s a palpable caring for one another," said Jennifer Collins, a palliative care nurse at both facilities.
Collins, who also works on a per diem basis as an intensive care unit nurse at Westerly Hospital, said the number of COVID-19 patients she has worked with since the virus started showing up in Washington County and southeastern Connecticut is too great for her to count.
"It's not that every day is the same, but it feels like a constant. There has not really been a good break since this all started," Collins said.
The hospitals in Westerly and New London have found that while health care professionals have identified general trends in how the virus affects various segments of the population, those insights are not absolutes.
"There is always an automatic kind of underlying thought of, 'Is this person going to make it?' With other diseases and illnesses we have a baseline. We have research and data that gives a good explanation of what the outcome might be, but with COVID sometimes, unfortunately, the very healthy, fit person with not a lot of comorbidities is not the one that is doing well," Collins said.
Collins and a physician worked to establish the palliative care program at Westerly Hospital this past summer. The program consists of herself and the physician. In New London, a palliative care team consists of an advanced-practice registered nurse, a registered nurse, and a social worker.
Palliative care is intended to provide an extra level of support for patients with serious illness, Collins said. The work includes answering questions about medical care and also simply providing an ear or someone to chat with "about the weather or baseball," Collins said.
"I enjoy it and feel it is a very rewarding type of work ... to be with somebody and not really have an agenda. I'm not pushing meds, I'm not poking them for their blood, I'm just there to help them with whatever they need at the time," Collins said.
Delivering palliative care often means working with patients who are dying. In the COVID-19 environment, that can mean palliative care providers are some of the last people who interact with patients. While Westerly and L+M hospitals both allow end-of-life visits, some families choose, for medical safety reasons, to continue interacting by phone and video conferencing. The staffs of both facilities invest a little more when it appears a patient is not going to make it, Collins said.
"It's at that point that either myself or a multitude of other staff members are the patient's family. We're holding their hand and we're praying," Collins said.
Prior to working at Westerly and L+M, Collins worked for 11 years as a home hospice nurse.
"Being with someone at the very end of their life or even right through their actual death and dying process is an extreme privilege. I find it to be an honor that they are allowing me to be in their life at that time. I hope I'm helping them or helping their family with coping and dealing with all of the emotions of losing their loved ones, as well as the patient themselves moving on from this world," Collins said.
As a hospital nurse, Collins said she long ago came to terms with what it means to work in an environment that exposes her to infectious diseases, but the approval of vaccines to protect against COVID-19 infection has buoyed the spirits of nurses and doctors, she said.
"There is always risk with any type of infectious disease. I personally feel safe and I've been fortunate enough to get my first COVID vaccine recently. It brought a sigh of relief and a thought that now maybe we can get ahead of this," Collins said.
When asked what she would say to the public about COVID-19, Collins replied, "Please take it seriously. Please wear a mask. If the vaccine is offered to you, please take it, because the alternative is not a good one."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.