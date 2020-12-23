HOPE VALLEY — Heidi Simmons didn’t have much time to ease into her new job in November, when she began working as the assistant director of nursing at Wood River Health Services.
Formerly of the United Community and Family Services Griswold, Conn., where she did COVID-19 testing for the community at large in addition to patients, one of Simmons’ main responsibilities at Wood River is running the COVID-19 testing and respiratory clinic facility that opened in November.
These days, Simmons is intent on obtaining the new, rapid COVID tests. The BinaxNOW test provides results in about 10 minutes, so clients don’t have to wait several days.
“Initially, it was launching it, getting it off the ground so that we were actually able to test patients every day, and we are,” she said. “We do that every single day, but now, we are working towards getting the rapid tests from the Rhode Island Department of Health.”
Simmons’ team does COVID tests every day.
“Usually, for a four-hour clip at a time, we will have just patients,” she said. “So, every 10 minutes we have an appointment for a patient to come in and have a nasopharyngeal test collected. That’s the PCR nasopharyngeal test. Then, for two hours, we have a provider that works out there, so if you are having respiratory symptoms, you could see your provider or a provider who works here, in that trailer.”
Wood River Chief Executive Officer Alison Croke said Simmons had set up the respiratory and COVID-testing clinic under unusual pressure from the pandemic.
“Heidi has not been with us long, but she has jumped right in with both feet,” she said. “Her dedication, hard work and professionalism have been vital to running this project smoothly and efficiently."
The clients Simmons sees have varied testing needs. Some people have been exposed to someone with the virus while others are experiencing symptoms.
“Some people will come and get tested because they’ve had a direct exposure, so those people, they’re not sick and they just are concerned, so there’s a little bit of anxiety with that,” she said. “For people who are sick, again, they have some anxiety and probably a little bit of fear, because they don’t know if they’re sick because they have COVID or if they’re sick because they’re sick, because we still have the common cold. And then there’s the people who were sick and are still testing positive.
"So, maybe I was sick four weeks ago and I’m coming just to re-check and it may still be positive, because you can re-test positive for several weeks.”
Simmons’ team tests about 20 people every day, and unfortunately, that number is increasing.
“We’re seeing it here,” she said. “At a small center like this, it might be more difficult to see because the sample size would be small, but we are definitely seeing an increase in the number of people who are testing positive. And the unfortunate part is, and that’s why we’re very excited about getting the rapid [test], when we send out a test, it can take seven days to get the result, so if we can find out in 10 minutes that you’re definitely positive, then you know right away that you should be quarantining.”
Simmons lives in Connecticut with her husband and one of her two adult children. Whether she is working in the testing clinic or the main building, she described the stringent protocols that everyone follows.
“We’re very careful, both inside and outside, so every room is completely wiped down between patients, and all of our staff are masked, and we take great care to make sure that there is nobody that’s going to be not taken care of to the level they should be,” she said.
Unlike some health care workers who are reluctant to go home because they might infect their family members, Simmons goes home every evening — but takes precautions. Simmons’ son works in a grocery store where employees also follow strict COVID protocols.
“If he maybe didn’t work in a grocery store or he had a lot of conditions that would make him at higher risk, I would worry more,” she said. “But we’re really, really careful. We take our shoes off outside and make sure that we wash our clothes separate from our other family members’ stuff.”
Christmas plans for the Simmons family have changed because of the pandemic.
“Generally, we’ll go to extended families' homes. We’re not doing that,” she said. “We’re going to definitely be just the people who live in my house.”
After the post-Thanksgiving surge of positive COVID cases, Simmons said she worried that there would be another surge after the Christmas break.
“That’s the thing that worries me, I think, most about right now and well into January, is that we’ve been doing this for a very long time and for some people, it’s very, very frustrating,” she said. “They’re kind of over it, so to speak. They’re tired.
"It’s been hard, but we all have to kind of remember that we have to stay right on top of it and before you know it, we will get to the other side. Christmas has to look different. It can’t be like it was last year.”
