STONINGTON — When the COVID-19 pandemic first struck the East Coast in March, it meant a sudden change for residents of StoneRidge Senior Living on Jerry Browne Road.
Orders from Gov. Ned Lamont and the need to keep residents safe, many of which were older or among the high-risk community, brought many of the social activities at the independent living facility to a screeching halt. Residents found themselves quarantining to their apartments and staff were left to begin thinking outside the box, finding new ways to engage those within the community at a time that physical contact was not recommended.
“One thing we found out right at the onset was that this pandemic would change my role and my department forever,” said Michael Langlois, community life services director at StoneRidge. “We wanted to provide some sense of normalcy, and so we began asking the question, ‘how do we bring people together whil physically keeping them apart?’”
For Langlois and staff at StoneRidge, it didn’t take long to find ways to make the best of a bad situation. With the aid of enthusiastic residents who volunteered to help those in need and encouraged social distancing among their peers, StoneRidge has been able to implement safety changes while still helping neighbors to bond with one another.
Like many senior living communities, StoneRidge has not been without cases. Widespread weekly testing on campus involving staff and care partners have allowed the community to identify and isolate cases early, StoneRidge Executive Director Kathleen Dess said last week.
Dess praised the community for adhering to new standards and working together to keep one another safe, saying a shared ownership by residents and members of the community over collective health has aided StoneRidge in avoiding any significant outbreaks.
“Residents and staff alike committed to properly wearing masks early on in the pandemic, we worked to modify activities and events to maintain social distance, and significantly enhanced our cleaning and sanitation regime throughout the community,” Dess said. “We’re working together to keep each other safe.”
Keeping residents engaged
During the initial shutdown, a phase which lasted over six weeks in Connecticut, Langlois said his team regrouped and immediately began taking advantage of technology to keep residents connected. He said almost immediately, staff began creating content to be shared on the community’s closed-network television station.
The first, he said, was a live exercise series which provided an opportunity to keep people moving. The dedicated channel soon had its own cooking show and before long, staff were able to provide residents with food baskets to follow along with the show.
“These opportunities may not seem like much, but it gave our residents a way to stay engaged, to see faces they were familiar with and know we were in this together,” Langlois said.
By mid-May, Langlois and StoneRidge Marketing Director Jaime Cornell said spring weather allowed staff and residents to take advantage of the 32-acre campus more frequently. The community was even able to begin hosting safe, socially-distanced events including a graduation ceremony for families, holiday drive-by celebrations and more.
Langlois and Cornell said the facility also utilized partnerships with businesses including the Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic Aquarium, Mystic Museum of Art, the Mystic and Noank Library and the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center to offer a chance for residents to get out, stay separate and still enjoy some form of social activity.
Cornell and Mary K. Talbot, president of MK Talbot PR and public relations coordinator for StoneRidge, each said the independent living aspect of the community made it both necessary to provide opportunities to remain active and also helped to prevent significant spikes as a result of the opportunities offered.
“Building a sense of togetherness and community is important, especially in an independent living community such as this one,” Cornell said. “We have residents from all walks of life, some who are working full-time or part-time and others who are volunteers. To each other, the other residents are like family.”
Community pride
The sense of community also played a role in the facility’s success, staff said. In fact it was the residents who would often organize volunteer efforts for their peers as a means of keeping busy and providing hope.
Over the past four years, resident Rita Jolly and her Patriot quilters had established a community group to produce quilts which were given to veterans as a special Veterans Day thank you for their service. Rather than let the program fade, Jolly and seven others used the stay-at-home orders as an opportunity to advance the cause.
“The first couple years, we were able to make a few quilts and had honored three veterans (in 2019),” Jolly said. “This year, we were able to focus on different quilts individually and managed to make 11 quilts that we were able to give to those who have served.”
Jolly and her quilters were far from the only ones working to increase the sense of belonging in StoneRidge in 2020.
Former Charlestown resident Charlie Schott, now a full-time resident of StoneRidge, and his friend Ron Hunter were among others who remained active and helped keep their peers engaged. In October, the two designed and began work on a miniature, illuminated Nordic Village that culminated in a holiday display for the entire community to enjoy.
Schott took on the role of creative lead and project designer and Hunter, a master carpenter, used his skills to execute the plan. The two, with the aid of about a dozen other local residents to build the village, which consists of five wooden structures. The houses and chapel, which remain on display in StoneRidge, feature hand-painted faux stained glass windows and interior LED lights that bring the village to life.
“It was very rewarding to see everything come together,” Schott said. “This was a chance to work together, even at a distance, and to be part of a team building project that would give back during the holiday, even in a pandemic.”
Langlois said the efforts are incredibly helpful in multiple ways. Those receiving the quilts feel a sense of welcoming, while the volunteers themselves are able to maintain a sense of pride and accomplishment for being able to help others out.
Both Jolly and Schott said they were grateful for the opportunities they’ve had this year and are looking forward to working with Langlois and his staff to do even more in the coming years — even if social distancing remains a part of everyday life.
“This type of thing, these activities are an essential part of independent living and we are fortunate to be able to have them,” Schott said.
“Normally, prior to the pandemic, there would be more activities going on here than any one person could indulge in,” he said. “Being able to continue to live, safely, in an energetic and engaged community such as this, it’s a gift.”
