WOOD RIVER JCT. — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close, 40 members of the Chariho High School Theatre Company were deep in rehearsals for their spring production, the musical version of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."
Company Director Rebecca Burns, who also teaches English, said she consulted with the students and decided to continue rehearsals in digital mode, using a web-based meeting platform. After hearing about disappointed student-athletes and actors whose seasons had been abruptly cut short, Burns said the members of the company were determined to salvage their play.
“I guess the decision came from me,” she said. “Of course, I touched base with the students as well, and I did make sure that there were enough of them to continue with it over the summer, and luckily, we only had a couple who had to drop out due to visiting family in the summer.”
Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" is set in Paris in 1482. Collin Campo, a senior from Richmond, plays Quasimodo, the hunchback bellringer of Notre Dame Cathedral who yearns to participate in everyday life.
Campo has been a member of the company for three years, but this is his first major role.
“This is my first lead role and it’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to do something as big as this in drama and it’s really awesome to be able to get the opportunity.”
Quasimodo is a challenging role, Campo said, because he has had to develop different voices and even learn some sign language.
“I had to learn a little bit of sign language,” he said. “I also had to augment my voice a little bit to be able to make a specific change between voices of his inner head and his actual words, which was definitely a little bit more challenging.”
Burns said theatre company vice president Melanie Boger had learned sign language so she could coach the actors who needed to use it in their roles.
“Our club vice president, Melanie Boger, she learned sign language as a virtual high school class so she could teach the Frollo and Quasimodo actors some sign language to incorporate into the dialogue they have together, so that’s really neat as well,” she said.
The welding program at Chariho Tech is also involved in the production. Senior Patrick Holden made the metal pauldrons, or shoulder armor, for two of the costumes.
Hunter Humeston, a senior from Exeter, plays Dom Claude Frollo. The role is a major departure, he said, from his last Chariho play, “Newsies.”
“Newsies was really more of like a triumphant, good guys versus, not necessarily the bad guys, but people who weren’t really doing the right thing, and it was them making a stand in order to get better treatment,” he said. “In this play, while there are people trying to make a stand to have a better life for themselves, it’s much darker in tone and it’s not exactly a happy musical.”
Richmond senior Laura Donnelly has been in the theatre company since her freshman year, starting out as a lighting technician and graduating to minor acting roles. But in this production, Donnelly is one of the leads, playing Esmeralda, a gypsy who protects Quasimodo from a mob of angry villagers.
“I’ve always invested myself in the characters that I’ve played, but this was the first time that it really mattered because I would be front and center, so I really had to figure out how to connect deeply with a character that I didn’t really relate too much to, but I had to find things to relate to,” she said.
Playing Captain of the Guard Phoebus de Martin is Richmond sophomore Christian Sullivan.
“'Hunchback' is, I want to say, it’s a lot more difficult than Newsies, which doesn’t help with the situation that we’re in,” he said, referring to the digital rehearsals. “It’s very musically challenging, for one.”
Rehearsing digitally has been challenging, Sullivan explained, because the actors can’t physically interact with one another.
“It’s definitely difficult to develop my character without being able to work with my fellow actors and actresses to help create the characters together,” he said. “But in this quarantine, I’ve definitely had a lot of time for diving deeper into the character and finding myself in Phoebus, and I’m enjoying it a lot.”
Sullivan added that he has appreciated the routine of rehearsals while school is closed.
“In this time, it’s very nice to be having a routine, with all this time on our hands,” he said.
Burns said she hoped more restrictions would be lifted in the coming weeks. The theatre company also plans to record the production.
“The end of the summer does look pretty hopeful with the governor’s phases, so we’re hoping that we can definitely at least get a nice recorded version done, and if crowd size allows, maybe even do some small performances in front of a live audience with social-distancing protocols in place,” she said.
The actors said they were grateful to Burns for finding a way to keep the momentum going even though the school was closed.
“It really meant a lot to me that our director, Mrs. Burns, wanted to see it through to the end and didn’t just want to give up and throw in the towel,” Donnelly said.
“I want to recognize Mrs. Burns for being an awesome director,” Humeston said. “Through this whole thing, she has not given up, she’s been pushing us to really just keep rehearsing and everything because eventually, the quarantine will be over, and eventually, we will be able to present this play to an audience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.