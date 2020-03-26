In an effort to help unemployed veterans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Operation Stand Down Rhode Island is working with employers at Honeywell, Amazon, and CVS to link veterans directly with employment. These are employers that despite the pandemic are still operational and have a need for immediate employees. OSDRI can offer veterans seeking work financial assistance, job placement services, training and support, and transportation assistance.
To receive help from OSDRI, call 401-383-4730 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to speak with an employment specialist.
