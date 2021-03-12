WESTERLY — Teachers from the public school system and local preschools and daycare centers received COVID-19 vaccines Friday, 364 days after schools were closed and much of the state went into lockdown.
In all, 261 people were registered to receive a shot at the Westerly Senior Citizens Center on Friday, according to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey. Dozens of volunteers, including principals and other administrators, helped staff the center, and school nurses were among those administering the inoculations. There are 563 employees of the Westerly School District and 150 substitutes. Many teachers are believed to have received vaccines prior to Friday's clinic.
"There's a lot of energy in the room — there's an excitement. You can feel it's the beginning of the end," said Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau.
The senior center has been in use as a vaccine location since Feb. 15, when the town's first session — for those 75 and older — started. On Friday, teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, bus drivers, aides, monitors, cafeteria/recess aides, administration, in-season coaches, long-term substitutes, and staff from day care and preschool facilities went to one of 10 stations for shots they had previously registered for. Members of the Westerly Police Department helped with traffic and scheduling second doses that will be administered in a few weeks on Good Friday.
"It's emotional, there's a palpable excitement and optimism," said Garceau, who received his first vaccine dose on Thursday night at CVS. "I wanted to save a spot here."
Teachers said they were glad to get the vaccine as a means to protect their students.
"I have 20 to 25 kids in class so it's nice to have that reassurance," said Katie Mangano, who started her job as a health and physical education teacher at Westerly High School about two weeks ago.
Mary Kay Patten, family involvement coordinator at State Street Elementary School, said she has been eager to get the vaccine.
"It's great for the school because now there is less risk of getting COVID and having to quarantine and less risk for the kids. Once we are all immunized, they'll be protected," Patten said.
Beth Brear, a teacher at Westerly Preschool on Cross Street, breathed a sigh of relief after receiving her first shot.
"I'm thrilled and I feel safer. I just want it over with," Brear said of the pandemic.
Brear said she is hopeful that a more normal life routine will return once vaccines become more widely available. "I hope everyone else considers it," she added.
The Chariho, South Kingstown and Narragansett school districts also conducted vaccine clinics on Friday.
