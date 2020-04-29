WESTERLY — Emergency department visits at Westerly Hospital are down by about 50%, matching a trend that has occurred at hospitals throughout the country since the COVID-19 pandemic started to spread.
Doctors believe potential patients are staying away, risking further damage to their health, out of fear they may contract the virus while visiting the hospital. The Westerly Hospital Emergency Department typically treats about 50 patients per day at this time of year, but lately has seen about 25 to 30 patients per day.
"The question that raises for many of us is whether people are delaying seeking care for things like heart attack and stroke because they are worried or afraid about coming into the emergency room, so we want to let people know that we, in the emergency room, are prepared and take precautions, and if you do have to leave the house, the emergency room is one of the safest places you can be," said Dr. Ryan Carter, who chairs the Westerly Hospital Emergency Department.
The same trend is happening in other hospitals in Rhode Island and in the Yale New Haven system, which owns Westerly Hospital and four hospitals in Connecticut, Carter said. News accounts reflect the trend is happening throughout the country.
The trend is particularly concerning, Cater said, because it appears patients are sicker than usual when they finally decide to seek care. Once they arrive to the hospital for emergency care more patients than normal are requiring intensive care unit admissions for cardiac and other problems.
"Emergency room volumes went down fairly significantly even as the acuity has gone up," Carter said.
The start of a decline in emergency department visits coincided, Carter said, with the implementation of shelter-at-home recommendations and orders as well as an announcement on March 20 that a physician affiliated with Westerly Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.
Hospital staff are trained and have taken extra steps aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 at the hospital, Carter said. Patients with symptoms of the disease and those who have tested positive for it are treated in closed rooms by staff who are outfitted in personal protective equipment, also described as PPE, including masks, gloves, and gowns. The hospital has an "adequate" stock of PPE, Carter and hosptal administrators said this week.
Patrick Green, president and chief executive officer of Westerly Hospital, during a weekly news conference conducted by Yale New Haven Health System administrators on Wednesday, explained efforts the hospital is undertaking for patients who require surgeries unrelated to COVID-19. Pre-surgery education and other preparation is conduced, when possible, by hospital staff meeting with patients in their vehicles outdoors or before the patients leave their homes for the hospital.
Carter thanked community members who have donated meals, gift cards, and masks for the hospital's doctors, nurses and other staff members as they treat COVID-19 patients.
"The outpouring of support we've received from the community has been really something and is greatly appreciated," Carter said.
As of Wednesday afternoon Westerly Hospital was treating five patients who had tested positive for COVID-19.
