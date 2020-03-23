STONINGTON — One million meters.
It’s the distance that members of the Stonington High School crew team are preparing to travel on Saturday to raise money for the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, all from the confines of their homes with the help of digital equipment to comply with the mandated COVID-19 social distancing initiative.
For members of the team, the fundraiser is an opportunity to use the skills they’ve developed through winter training to help the community during a time when so many have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent need for social distancing, said John Thornell, girls varsity coach and a member of the Friends of Stonington Crew.
“The concept for this began when practices and meets were canceled,” said Thornell. “The kids had been training all winter for the upcoming season, and they wanted to do something while everyone is stuck at home to let them put their training to use.”
The concept for the fundraiser is a simple one: Members of the team will work together using Concept 2 ergometers, a type of monitored indoor rowing machine, to row 1 million meters (or more) while collecting donations from the public for their efforts. All proceeds will be turned over to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and will be used to buy and deliver food to aid those impacted by the coronavirus and the resulting state mandates.
Thornell said the event will include over 30 students representing the boys and girls crew teams, as well as special guest participants, including Friends of Stonington Crew President John Flaherty and Mike Nowak, co-founder of Stonington Crew. Together, they will travel 1 million meters, or just under 622 miles.
Some of the students and guests have their own equipment, Thornell said, while others will be using borrowed equipment — 24 machines in all — that were issued to help the athletes continue their training during the winter months.
Pictures and video clips of the efforts will be shared for the public to follow on the team's Facebook page at facebook.com/CREWSHS/. Donations may also be made through links shared to the page. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until approximately 4 p.m., Thornell said.
The fundraiser was organized in part by the crew team captains, Leila Robarge and Una Schaffer, who stepped forward and contacted several local organizations to determine how the team could make the greatest impact in helping the community. Thornell said after speaking with Stonington Human Services and Susan Sedensky, executive director of the PNC, they decided that a benefit for the PNC would do the most good.
Sedensky said Monday that the fundraiser will go a long way to help the center achieve its goal of helping those in the community in need, especially at a time where some have been ordered to stay home and are unsure where their next paycheck may be coming from.
The fundraiser will provide a boost to the programs, which Sedensky said have shifted from food-based partnerships to seeking monetary donations to buy food instead. The shift is designed to protect both the workers and clients from exposure to COVID-19.
“Right now we are asking people to donate money rather than food. It’s a change from our typical models, but it allows us more control over limiting interaction and preventing spread of the virus,” Sedensky said.
Sedensky said the center, which provides essential services for the community, continues to operate its food pantry and other programs for those in need. The pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. She said visitors will see a different set-up, part of plans to streamline the process, but will still be able to use the service.
She praised the efforts of the crew team and said the donations will be critical in supporting the community. The team is an active partner during the holidays with students volunteering to help pack boxes and carry items for clients, and the latest partnership is an extension of the help they provide, she said.
“We couldn’t be more grateful,” Sedensky said.
Thornell said the athletes are simply looking forward to the virtual event as a way of spending time with teammates again, albeit digitally, while doing good for the community they live in.
“This is where unity comes from, being part of a community,” Thornell said. “These kids are excited to share their passions and work with their teammates, even if they need to work out individually for now.”
For more information or to make a donation, visit stoningtoncrew.org/pnc.
