To our readers: As the new coronavirus continues to change our lives, we have decided to make a change, too. Inspired by our Monday Front Porch News pages, today we are introducing a Sunday Front Porch series to take the place of our Sunday Easy Chair series during the COVID-19 crisis. Let's face it, there's not too much that's "Easy" during these unusual days. Each week we will feature a photo of a local family, taken at a safe distance by Sun photographer Harold Hanka, along with their responses to 20 questions about how they are coping in our days of isolation. If you'd like to be a featured family, please send an email to nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com.
1. Who are the members of your small Covid-19 group? Andrew, Emily, Sadie, Rowan, Henry, and Arthur Howell (so, we are already outside of the CDC recommended gathering size).
2. What’s the most surprising thing you’ve discovered during these days of confinement? Our kids are literally always asking for snacks, no matter how much they have already eaten.
3. What’s the most uplifting part of being isolated? Having more time to spend together as a family of six.
4. What’s the most difficult part of being isolated? Having more time to spend together as a family of six.
5. Do you have a special project you’re working on, if so, please describe. Special projects are hard to come by with four kids at home all day, every day, but we are all learning more about online conferencing than we ever wanted to know.
6. What’s your go-to meal these days? Emily put out on Facebook at one point that we could only buy one carton of eggs at a time from the store, which is nothing for our family size. Of course, we now have more eggs than we can count because of the kindness of so many wonderful people that read that message. So, lots of meals with eggs.
7. What’s your favorite sweet treat? Ice cream from Mel’s Downtown Creamery (we finally gave in and ordered delivery the other night!)
8. What mundane thing have you missed the most? Grabbing a coffee from our favorite local coffee shops while running errands.
9. What’s the first thing you’ll do when this is over? Invite the grandparents over to babysit and sneak out for a date! It’s a win-win!
10. If you are participating in any distance schooling/games/activities with teachers/friends/family members, can you share a story about one experience? The Westerly school teachers have done a wonderful job taking learning online and we are extremely grateful for how much love and care they have shown through this difficult time and how hard they are working to keep learning as normal as possible, even though we are all apart. That being said, keeping four children out of their sibling’s Google Meets can be a really exciting challenge.
11. What are you doing to stay physically active? Taking long walks through local cemeteries – good for exercise and tracing our family tree!
12. How are you staying connected with the outside world? We had no idea people could still write letters before this! Also, never-ending email and Zooms.
13. What soothes you the most? Seeing examples all around us of people looking out for each other and caring for not only those they love, but also those they don’t even know.
14. What music have you been listening to? Brahms Requiem, which four of us would have performed with the Chorus of Westerly last weekend. Also, Kidz Bop.
15. What TV shows are you bingeing? The kids are watching "Avatar: The Last Airbender," (thanks to our friend John!) and the adults are re-watching "The Office."
16. Top take-out restaurant? We’ve been trying to be good, so other than the ice cream, we’ve only ordered Noodle Revolution once, which is always a favorite!
17. Biggest frustration? Technology not holding up with three kids distance-learning at the same time.
18. Favorite board game? We all enjoy Life and some of us really like Chess.
19. How have you been changed by this experience? So far, we are all going outside more and really appreciate nature in a whole new way. Also, we will never take buying toilet paper for a family of six for granted again!
20. What is your message of hope? We are hopeful that all of us will come out of this time of forced separation with more appreciation for the little things we have traditionally taken for granted.
— Interview arranged and edited by Nancy Burns-Fusaro. Photo by Harold Hanka.
