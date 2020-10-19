STONINGTON — School officials have notified families and staff after a member of the Stonington Middle School community tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Superintendent of Stonington Public Schools Van Riley said in a letter to parents that the "member of our school community at Stonington Middle School" had been instructed to remain home, and has been provided with instructions on what will be needed to return to school.
"The last day this person was in Stonington Middle School was on Friday," Riley said. "Through our consultation with Ledge Light Health District, at this time it is not necessary to close Stonington Middle School, and therefore all schools in the district will remain open."
The school is working with Ledge Light to conduct a contract tracing and individuals who may have had "close contact" with the person will be notified by the school nurse or health district officials.
The communication marks the second letter to parents in five days. Players on the Stonington High junior varsity football team were told to quarantine Thursday after a member of an opposing team tested positive for COVID-19.
All players will remain home and cannot return to school without the approval of the school nurse. The game with the Stonington JV and the opposing team, which was New London according to their CIAC schedule, was played on Oct. 7.
"We are closely monitoring this situation and will continue to work closely with officials from Ledge Light Health District, and will provide updates as we know more," Riley said.
