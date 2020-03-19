WESTERLY — Complimentary lunches will be offered to local children 16 and under beginning March 20, by Ocean House Management Collection, operators of the Ocean House Fund for Charitable Giving and Ocean House, Weekapaug Inn, Watch Hill Inn and the Inn at Hastings Park.
The Ocean House food fruck will deliver and distribute the complimentary lunches at the downtown Westerly skating rink, 61 Main St., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The lunch program, created in light of temporary school closures resulting from the corona virus, will continue at least through April 3, according to a statement released Thursday. Similar initiatives are underway in Lexington, Massachusetts, where The Inn at Hastings Park is located.
"We feel a deep responsibility to provide a service for children and families in need and to help alleviate the difficulties that many local families are facing at this time," said OHM President and Managing Director Daniel Hostettler. “We understand that with the closure of schools, many under-served children may not be getting the food they ordinarily would receive. Our objective is for our culinary team and staff to serve the community in a meaningful way, and inspire other organizations as well.”
Updates and more information will be posted on Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn’s Facebook Pages.
