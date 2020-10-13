Nurses and their supporters hold signs in the rain as they began a two-day strike Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, outside the William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, Conn. More than 400 nurses at the Connecticut hospital began the strike over what union leaders called low wages and struggle to get enough personal protective equipment. The strike comes amid a breakdown in contract talks between the nurses' union and hospital management, as well as rising coronavirus cases in Norwich and other eastern Connecticut communities. The hospital is operated by Hartford HealthCare. (John Shishmanian/The Bulletin via AP)