STONINGTON — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in southeastern Connecticut, and only three of the nine communities are still battling high infection rates as vaccination efforts continue across the region.
Stonington residents were diagnosed with 28 new confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 between March 28 and April 10, while the Ledge Light Health District reported just 124 new cases among all nine member towns. The data represents the lowest number of new cases in a two-week period for health district member towns since Sept. 26.
Director of Health Stephen Mansfield said in a press release that although the numbers continue to decline, it remains imperative that area residents continue to follow social distancing protocols and consider receiving the COVID-19 vaccination when they have the opportunity to do so.
"We are heartened to see a continued decrease in new cases throughout the District, with moderate decreases in the last two reporting periods," Mansfield said. "Our contact tracers continue to report clusters associated with daycares, schools, and workplaces, and transmissions linked to social gatherings and sporting events."
"Although we are making great strides with our COVID vaccination program, it is still imperative that we remain diligent in our mitigation strategies," he said.
In the town of Stonington, residents have seen consistent declines over the past several months. The town saw the number of new cases over a two-week period fall to a low of 28 on March 6 and has since reached that milestone two additional times. The town maintains a case rate of 13.6 per 100,000 residents.
The community has also seen success in vaccinating residents, with 59.39% of all town residents having received at least one dose as of Friday. The number of vaccinated residents is also 10% higher than the Connecticut vaccination rate of 49.7%.
First Selectmen Danielle Chesebrough said town staff continues to work to make all services safe and available to residents, noting that although the town has had a good success with resident participation in the vaccination program, it remains important to take precautions.
"We know there is a need for healthy, social interactions, but please wear masks and take all necessary precautions to help stop the spread," she said.
The consistency has helped Stonington maintain its status as an orange community, and the level of concern continues to decline across the region as well. According to data from the Connecticut Department of Health, Ledyard and Old Lyme have also maintained an orange warning status, while a decline in reported cases in Waterford saw the state reduce that community's warning level to yellow.
Two towns within the Ledge Light Health District, Lyme and East Lyme, did not have a significant number of new cases and no longer carry an alert. Only Groton, New London and North Stonington remain under a red warning status.
North Stonington reported 11 new cases in the two weeks ending April 10, and the town has maintained an infection rate of 15.0 for three consecutive weeks. With just one fewer case over the past two weeks, officials said the community would also have reached orange status.
While the vaccination process continues, Mansfield said the demand remains high. The district will continue to seek ways to help everyone who wants one receive their vaccination, he said, but residents will need to remain patient.
"The demand for vaccine still exceeds the available supply and will for some time. Your help in continuing to promote other prevention methods such as mask wearing and social distancing is appreciated," Mansfield said.
Those seeking to make a vaccination appointment may do so through the state's vaccine portal at https://portal.ct.gov/Vaccine-Portal or the Ledge Light Health District at https://llhd.org/coronavirus-covid-19-situation/covid-19-vaccine/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.