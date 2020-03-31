A Norwich man was announced as the Uncas Health District's first COVID-19 fatality this morning. Here's the agency's statement:
"Today, the Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first associated death of COVID-19 within the jurisdiction of the Uncas Health District. The individual, a Norwich resident, is a male between the ages of 40 and 50 years old.
“It is with sadness today that I am confirming the first death of a person within the Uncas Health District due to severe complications from COVID-19. The patient had recently been admitted to the hospital, where he was receiving treatment.” The Uncas Health District and its staff will continue to assure that all appropriate CDC protocols regarding positive cases and potential contacts are followed.” said Patrick McCormack, Uncas Health District’s Director of Health.
The Uncas Health District continues to promote social distancing as the best way to slow the spread of the virus. “This heartbreaking news is a reminder to community members that it is imperative to be proactive and continue efforts to distance themselves from others.” said McCormack. Social distancing is crucial in helping to reduce the spread of the virus and limit the number of people who are infected.
