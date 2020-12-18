NORTH STONINGTON — Those seeking to conduct business in-person at town hall will need to do so by appointment only through the end of the year.
First Selectman Michael Urgo said town departments will continue to provide in-person services by appointment only beginning Friday. The effort will continue until the start of 2021, at which time the town will reevaluate whether it will be safe to reopen.
“We’ve been able to manage well, but North Stonington is not immune to the latest outbreak,” Urgo said. “We have, across the region, definitely seen an exponential increase in recent weeks. The decision to close to non-appointments through the holidays is an effort to protect both our staff and the public.”
A reduction in weekly cases around Thanksgiving had aided the town in lowering its warning status from red to orange, but a rise over the past week has led the Ledge Light Health District and Connecticut Department of Health to return the community to red.
According to data available through both health agencies, North Stonington has seen 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Nov. 22 and Dec. 5, including a total of nine cases in the week ending Dec. 5.
As of Thursday afternoon, data for the community was unavailable beyond Dec. 5.
While the town will be restricting in-person visits, Superintendent of Schools Peter L. Nero said the district has largely been able to avoid any widespread issues within the school system. As a result, he said this week that the plan is to remain using a hybrid learning model in the coming weeks with students in cohort A receiving in-person instruction on Monday and Tuesday next week.
“As with almost every community, we haven’t been completely without infection, but we have been fortunate to this point not to have any significant issues or loss of staff,” Nero said Wednesday. “We have had success with the hybrid model and intend to continue utilizing what works.”
Nero said that safety remains the primary concern for the district as they determine the best way to provide education for the community’s students. He said school administrators review data on a daily basis and would implement changes if needed to keep everyone safe.
The district itself has not seen any widespread infection within the school community, although administrators were notified on Monday that two individuals within the district had been diagnosed. Administrators worked with Ledge Light to conduct detailed contact tracing and those who may have been exposed were notified and agreed to quarantine.
Nero acknowledged that a lot can happen in the coming weeks, especially with potential holiday travel, but noted that the students and staff did very well to avoid being impacted around Thanksgiving. He said the plan is to encourage staff and families to continue social distancing and be safe in an effort to avoid needing to return with a remote learning plan.
If a change is needed, he said families would be directly notified prior to returning to school on Jan. 4.
“We have had a lot of support from our community and it’s helped us to provide consistency for students and parents, many who have had to work through all this,” he said. “Our hope is that (the effort) will continue through the holiday and into the new year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.