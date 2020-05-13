NORTH STONINGTON — The town of North Stonington will hold a virtual "drop in" on Thursday, May 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. The event is an opportunity for residents or business owners to ask questions about any local happening. There will be opportunity for Q & A for anyone with questions.
First Selectman Mike Urgo will be joined by Steve Mansfield, Ledgelight Health director, and Rodney Butler, Reopen CT advisory group member and chairman of Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.
To join the virtual event, call 1646558865 and use code 81140201062 or join via the zoom app. The event will be broadcast on the town of North Stonington’s YouTube channel and shared to its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.