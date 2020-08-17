NORTH STONINGTON — The district is moving forward in implementing a hybrid learning model as students prepare to return to class in two weeks.
Under a plan recommended by the School Re-Opening Task Force and adopted by North Stonington Public Schools last week, students will return to class two days per week and will utilize a distance learning model the remaining three days each week, Superintendent of Schools Peter J. Nero said Monday. He said schools will also return in just two weeks, well ahead of the Sept. 8 recommendation from the state, which will provide a buffer in the event that there is any need for school closures as were required during the spring.
"We feel this is the safest and most efficient way to meet the need of our students, as well as staff. Some faculty, such as myself, are getting older and are part of a group that is considered to be at higher risk and we need to make sure we are keeping everyone safe," Nero said.
"We will reevaluate where everything is during the final week of September and determine at that time if any additional adjustments are needed," he said.
Under the hybrid plan, which was part an extended 29-page, multi-faceted proposal that North Stonington Public Schools filed with the state Department of Education in late July, students in each grade to be divided into two "cohorts," with both the first group attending school on Mondays and Tuesdays and the second group attending on Thursday and Fridays.
Both groups would participate in distance learning the remaining days, with everyone learning from home on Wednesday to allow custodial workers to properly sanitize and disinfect school facilities.
Nero said Monday that while students and families have an option to continue with full-time distance learning if they choose, a survey sent to parents earlier this month indicated that "only a very small percentage" were likely to begin the year learning remotely. Families may change their decision with one week advance notice, he said, but would likely only be allowed to change course once in order to provide students with consistency and avoid creating additional educational challenges.
The plan approved last week does reserve the right for support staff to recommend a student attend four days if they proved to have "extreme academic difficulty" during the last quarter of the 2019-20 school year, although parents would also retain the right to decline.
Due to ongoing evaluations on a state level by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, Nero said the fall sports season still remains uncertain.
"We are, in this one sense, somewhat fortunate that we do not have a football team. I do not see any way you could have that many students playing a contact sport without increasing the risk of infection," Nero said.
Nero said the goal is to move the other direction, however, with the hope that students will be able to safely return to full-time in-person instruction well before the end of the 2020-21 school year. He said such a return will only happen when it is determined to be safe to do so, however.
He said no matter what the school year may bring, the district's staff has gone above and beyond to be prepared and he is confident that students and staff alike are ready to have a great school year, no matter what life may bring.
"Even though we had an abrupt end to the in-person instruction last March, many of our students still had a great spring and our teachers were able to really bring it all together," Nero said. "Nothing will ever take the place being in the classroom, but I am confident in both our students and staff to continue to progress academically until such time that we are safely able to do so."
