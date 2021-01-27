NORTH STONINGTON — In the coming weeks, many local students will transition back to full-time in-person learning as the school district looks to start the process of returning to a pre-pandemic way of life.
Students at North Stonington Public Schools will have the opportunity to return to class four days per week beginning on Feb. 22, and the district is currently seeking to return to in-person learning five days per week beginning March 29. The phased return is designed to aid transition and assure students remain safe and are able to continue following social distancing protocols as effectively as possible, Superintendent of Schools Peter L. Nero said Wednesday.
“This is really no different than the plan we had developed in November regarding a full return,” Nero said. “The biggest difference between the two is that, when we developed this plan last year, elementary schools were scheduled to begin a week behind. Now everyone will start at the same time.”
Members of the Board of Education last week approved the initial plans for a full return, which will be implemented while still maintaining distance-learning and hybrid-learning options. In fact, Nero said that by March 29, families will have the option of choosing from two-day, four-day or five-day in-person learning. Those who wish to remain distance learning only will also be allowed to do so, he said.
A survey was sent to parents this week requesting they choose the option they’d be most comfortable with, officials said.
Like most southern New England communities, North Stonington has not been without its share of reported COVID-19 cases. The town has had 30 confirmed or suspected cases in the past two weeks alone, according to data available through the Ledge Light Health District, which serves nine municipalities, including Stonington and North Stonington.
Since the start of the pandemic, the town has had 176 reported cases of COVID-19 and three related deaths.
The school district has not been immune from the impact and had taken added precautions including closing for one day last year in order to assure there was no concern regarding exposure after a member of the community tested positive. Nero said the district has been able to balance safety well, and with no outbreaks to speak of, it is important to offer full-time learning once again as soon as it is safe to do so.
“We understand the importance of having these students in class, not just tuning in through a computer screen. For many children, that in-person social interaction is an essential part of the learning process.”
Nero said that, even since the end of the 2019-20 school year, the overwhelming majority of families in town have expressed a desire to have students return full-time. For some, Nero admitted, it is also about the ability to work and support a family. With students home three days per week or more, he said parents are unable to both help their children learn at home and work full-time.
He assured parents that a return to full in-person learning would be done as cautiously as possible, and said if it appeared there were concerns regarding transmission of COVID-19 in the community, the district would consider further adjustments to scheduling as necessary to remain safe.
As the district prepares for the challenges and excitement that comes with the full return, he said he is confident that both the staff and the student body will do so in a safe manner.
“Everyone is invested in a safe return, and we are looking forward to being able to welcome students back full-time,” Nero said.
