NORTH STONINGTON — Revaluation efforts in North Stonington have resumed after a delay that lasted several weeks as a result of restrictions related to the COVID-19 crisis.
First Selectman Mike Urgo said inspectors with eQuality Valuation Services LLC, a Waterbury-based contractor, and officials with the assessor's office have resumed property valuation efforts and began visiting homes within Section 2 of the community on Monday. The town began the valuation process in late 2019, but efforts were frozen in March following the COVID-19 national emergency declaration.
Urgo said there will be some changes in the way revaluation is conducted this year to limit coronavirus exposure to both staff and residents.
Town revaluations are required every five years by law. The last time North Stonington conducted a revaluation was 2015.
"Residents may see them in their back yard or evaluating the exterior of a property, but no staff will be going inside or requesting to go inside anyone's home," said Urgo. "There have definitely been some challenges, but the process started well before the crisis and we are confident that we can conduct an effective revaluation process even with everything going on."
Urgo said those inspectors visiting properties will still carry credentials and will follow safety protocols. A copy of the credential is included on the Town of North Stonington website.
The town formally began the process in November when a contract was awarded to eQuality Valuation Services. The company sent postcards to residents in February and began conducting home valuations within Section 1 in early March.
Inspections for Section 2 were initially set to begin on March 23, but the effort was paused as the region dealt with a growing list of restrictions designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The process resumed in April, however, and residential homeowners received a data mailer from eQuality Valuation Services. Formal assessments of Section 2 then began again on Monday, officials said.
Town Assessor Darryl L. Del Grosso asked that residents who have not yet completed the form from eQuality Valuation Services do so as soon as possible.
"We are asking all homeowners to review this form and follow the directions contained in the package and return it to eQuality in the prepaid envelope provided. Our assessor can answer any questions regarding the data mailer by email at DDelGrosso@northstoningtonct.gov."
For more information including updates on the revaluation process, visit www.northstoningtonct.gov/assessor/pages/2020-revaluation-updates.
