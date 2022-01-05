NORTH STONINGTON — Residents and taxpayers in the community are invited to take part in a community conversation on Saturday as town officials seek input on solutions for what to do with the North Stonington Education Center and how to spend the town’s share of COVID-19 relief funds.
The first conversation, which will begin at 9 a.m., will focus on the future of 298 Norwich-Westerly Road. Tours will be available at 8 a.m. The second conversation of the day will begin at noon and will focus on the use of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The program will be held at the North Stonington Education Center, 298 Norwich Westerly Road. A light breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided.
To register, visit www.northstoningtoncommunityconversation.com or stop by North Stonington Town Hall. For more information or with questions, email conversations@northstoningtonct.gov.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.