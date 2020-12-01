NORTH STONINGTON — In an early November survey conducted by the town's school administrators, families relayed a strong desire to return to school full time, but a rise in diagnosed COVID-19 cases in both Connecticut and Rhode Island over the past month, paired with an increase in holiday travel has put that plan on hold.
North Stonington Superintendent of Schools Peter L. Nero said Monday that after consulting with district experts, students returned to class under the hybrid model following Thanksgiving break. Barring any drastic changes in both local and regional trends, he said the district will continue to use the hybrid model through the end of the calendar year and reevaluate the situation at that time.
"At this point, we are confident in the safety that the hybrid model has provided and do intend to continue to analyze data and monitor how the community is impacted in the coming weeks," Nero said.
"Due to the recent rise in the number of cases, (Ledge Light Health District) told us they did not recommend a full return, and so plans have been put on hold until at least after we return to school in January," he continued.
The decision comes as the district has managed to stave off any significant outbreak at any of the town's schools. Officials said while there have been positives among members of both the Wheeler and elementary communities, the district has had just a handful of cases involving students or staff.
Out of an abundance of caution, the district moved to distance learning only for a day earlier this month, but reopened under the hybrid model once health district officials determined there was no risk to the school community after conducting full contact tracing. The hybrid model used in North Stonington involves one group of children learning in-person on Monday and Tuesday, with a second group learning in-person on Thursday and Friday.
All students attend school via distance learning on Wednesdays and days they are not assigned to be in class.
According to Ledge Light Health District data, there have been 10 reported new cases in North Stonington between Nov. 8 and Nov. 21. The most recent data has allowed the town to move from red to yellow warning status. Since March, the community has had a total of 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death. Of Ledge Light's 9 communities, only Lyme had fewer reported positive tests with just 22 cumulative confirmed cases.
Nero said Monday that while there is no reason to close schools further, he told members of the North Stonington Board of Education that he was simply not comfortable moving forward against the advice of health officials.
He said as district staff continues to analyze data on a daily basis, school officials will still seek to return to full in-person learning. He said the goal remains to do this as soon as it is safely possible to do so.
"We want to be in class; we know important in-person learning is for children, and how hard it is, especially for elementary school children, to stay engaged in distance learning," Nero said.
In the November survey, 52% of families in the Wheeler community and 63.8% of families at North Stonington Elementary School indicated they supported a full return to in-person learning. The survey was returned by 296 Wheeler families and 379 elementary families.
If the district made the decision to switch to full return, an estimated 20.9% of Wheeler families and 17.8% of elementary families indicated they would have their child or children learn using a full-distance model.
Meanwhile, the 88 teachers who completed the survey showed a very strong lean towards remaining hybrid, with 84.1% indicating they did not want classes to resume full-time just yet.
"For right now, we have been fortunate to have little disruption and we want to keep that rolling through Christmas and New Year's," Nero said. "We will revisit this once we see what impact the holidays have, and determine that we can do so safely."
